McFarlane Toys Launches New Batman Page Punchers 2-Packs

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct has opened up pre-orders for new 2-packs in the 3-inch scale DC Page Punchers lineup. This includes Batman of Earth-44 & Batman of Earth-11 from Dark Nights: Metal series and Batman and The Joker from the Batman: The Dark Knight Triumphant comic. Both will come packaged with a comic book reprint.

Pre-orders for these new Page Punchers drops can be found here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced at $16.99 each. Note that Entertainment Earth has free shipping on orders $39+ (with mint condition guarantee) for a limited time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also keep in mind that 7-inch scale Page Punchers action figures of Red Hood from the Batman: The Adventures Continue Animated Series, Dawn of DC Shazam!, and Christopher Reeve’s ’78 Superman will go up for pre-order on November 8th. Everything you need to know about that drop can be found right here.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys has been cranking out Batmobile vehicles in the DC Multiverse lineup in recent months, a collection that now includes the edition from the infamous 1997 DC film Batman & Robin starring George Clooney. As with previous releases, it will be a large vehicle at 24.5-inches long. It will also feature lights and sound.

Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman & Robin Batmobile are available here on Amazon ($99.99). Naturally, you’ll want to pair the Batmobile with the DC Multiverse figures that McFarlane Toys released for the film, especially since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze is the Build-A-Figure in the wave. Details about that collection can be found here.

Details on even more ofthe latest McFarlane Toys releases are available here.