McFarlane DC Page Punchers Set To Add Red Hood, Superman ’78

McFarlane Toys is launching a new wave of Page Punchers on November 8th, it’s a pretty exciting one. Get ready for 7-inch scale action figures of Red Hood from the Batman: The Adventures Continue Animated Series, Dawn of DC Shazam!, and Christopher Reeve’s ’78 Superman, each with an exclusive comic book reprint.

This is one of McFarlane’s most unique lines of figures, and it’s definitely appreciated how much it brings comic history to the forefront. These figures should be up for pre-order on November 8th at 9am PST / 12pm EST. You can pre-order them after they drop here at Entertainment Earth or here on Amazon, most likely priced at $24.99 each. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

McFarlane Toys Page Punchers ’78 Superman McFarlane Toys page Punchers Red Hood McFarlane Toys Page Punchers Shazam!

DC Page Punchers Wave 7 Red Hood Batman: The Adventures Continue Figure with Comic

DC Page Punchers Wave 7 Shazam! Dawn of DC Figure with Comic

DC Page Punchers Wave 7 Superman ’78 Figure with Comic

If you’re especially excited about the Superman ’78 release, note that McFarlane recently launched a Superman: The Movie 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Christoper Reeves action figure, with a face sculpt that impressed fans. I’d like to see these two Supermen next to each other to compare how the two look.

The previous drop in the McFarlane Page Punchers line was also a fan-favorite, bringing us the comic book favs of Deathstroke and Damian Wayne’s Robin.

More DC News

James Gunn’s new Superman movie is slated for July 11th, 2025, and fans are anxiously awaiting the film. Last week, Gunn himself commented on Threads about the highly anticipated trailer, saying it wasn’t quite done. “It’s not [finished]. I worked on it this weekend,” he posted. It was exciting to hear from him about the movie, but now fans are even more excited for when it will drop. According to Comicbook’s Tim Adams, the latest theory is that it will drop during the 2025 Super Bowl, garnering as much attention as is possible for a TV commercial spot. That bodes well for what Gunn aims to do with the new DC – having as many eyes on the trailer as possible might build up more excitement for the new film than DC has had in ages.

While we await the trailer and David Corenswet’s new Superman, for now, we’ll take a look back at 1978’s Superman with these awesome Page Punchers.



