Mera Commands The Seas In This Beautiful ‘Justice League’ Cosplay

The Xebel rebel Mera made a memorable debut in Justice League, and this beautiful cosplay looks like it stepped right off the set.

The stunning cosplay you see in the gallery was created by Raquel Sparrow Cosplay, and her work on the costume is quite impressive. She replicated all the small detailing in the torso, gauntlets, and legs, giving everything a movie quality finish. She even recreated the original Mera photo that WB released earlier this year.

While Sparrow created the costume, she sought out a few friends to work their magic on the photography. The lovely photos bring out the suit’s detailing and gorgeous colors and that was all done by Snap Happy Ian with help from David Gilliver and Ben Warden. They should be quite happy with themselves, as they managed to highlight the suit without taking anything away from the beautiful backdrops.

If the Aquaman movie looks half as good as these photos do, fans are in for a real treat.

While Aquaman is more known for holding a Trident as his main weapon, the one here is still a cool inclusion and was created by Matt Gray Design. As for Mera’s undersuit, that was created by 4NeoDesigns.

Sparrow previously revealed an amazing Aquaman cosplay as well, a design inspired by Jason Momoa’s take on the character fromJustice League but with some unique design elements added in. You can find that here.

As for Mera, you can find the gorgeous photoset in the gallery.

You can find more of Raquel Sparrow’s work on Facebook, Instagram, and Deviant Art. You can find Snap Happy Ian’s work on Facebook, and David Gilliver can be found on the official website.

4 Neo Designs can be located on Facebook and their official website, and Matt Gray can be found on his official website as well.

Fans can see Mera debut on the big screen in Justice League, which is in theaters now. Fans will get to see Mera truly soar though in James Wan’s solo Aquaman film, which hits theaters on December 21, 2018.