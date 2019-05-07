All Eyes Are on The Flash Star Ezra Miller’s Bizarre Met Gala Outfit

This year’s Met Gala is tonight with quite a few A-list celebrities walking the pink carpet with this year’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and while there were a great number of outrageous and flamboyant costumes in the spirit of that theme, it’s safe to say that all eyes were on The Flash star Ezra Miller’s eye opening outfit.

The Flash star attended the celebrated event in a tailored Burberry suit with white train, jeweled corset, and diamond encrusted shoes but it wasn’t so much the outfit itself that got the attention. It was the actor’s makeup with featured a grand total of seven eyes on his face — only two of them his own — while he accessorized the look with a mask of his own face. Check it out below.

It’s definitely a quite unique and creative look and it’s one that Miller himself had a hand in creating. Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci told Vice’s Garage that Miller knew pretty quickly what he wanted for the look.

“When Ezra and I first started collaborating on this look for the Met, we both agreed very quickly on what we wanted his first Met to look like,” Tisci said. “He is a true creative in every way, which is what I love and admire so much about him. [Ezra] is bold, artistic, sensitive and not afraid to take risks when it comes to style.”

He’s not afraid to take risks when it comes to his acting work as well. In March it was reported that Miller had taken up the task of re-writing the script for The Flash with the assistance of comics legend Grant Morrison, a task that could result in his exiting the film. According to the report, Miller’s initial holding agreement for The Flash expires this month which could lead to the role being recast.

And as for the Met Gala, Miller isn’t the only DC Films alum to bring his style A-Game to the event. Jared Leto, who played the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad and will next appear in upcoming Morbius the Living Vampire film inspired by the Spider-Man villain of the same name, also attended the event with a rather unique accessory — a replica of his own severed head.

