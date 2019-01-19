‘Mission: Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie Denies Report He Turned Down DC Movies

Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie is denying reports that he turned down an opportunity to direct a DC Comics movie.

After he working with Man of Steel star Henry Cavill on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, speculation began that McQuarrie could re-team with the actor for a Superman sequel. The two were openly interested in such a notion during press tours but it never appeared the phone rang with Warner Bros. hitting up McQuarrie for an offer. Now, McQuarrie is debunking such rumors claiming they did call.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The stories you’re reading are not accurate,” McQuarrie said. “That’s all I can say.” Check out McQuarrie’s tweet below, in response to a fan asking if he turned down the chance to direct a DC Comics movie.

The stories you’re reading are not accurate. That’s all I can say. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 16, 2019

Speaking to ComicBook.com at CinemaCon in Las Vegas ahead of Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s release, McQuarrie revealed he has indeed talked with Cavill about a Superman movie. However, there has been no indication the conversations went any further than that.

“Henry Cavill knows what it would be like. We had a a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman,” McQuarrie says in the video above. “I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents. The tweet you’re referring to is somebody asked ‘Would you do it?’ and I said ‘Hey, they know where to find me.’ Nobody’s asked, but you know…”

At this point, it’s unclear whether Cavill himself will be returning to his Superman role in the DC movie world, let alone McQuarrie getting any offers to direct films over there. One thing is for sure, the Mission: Impossible franchise has at least two more films on the way, following franchise star Tom Cruise’s recently tease on Twitter which included a pair of release date.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is available now on blu-ray, DVD, and DigitalHD. Cavill’s next outing as Superman on the big screen remains uncertain.