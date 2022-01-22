Naomi: “Zero to Sixty” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Zero to Sixty”, the third episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode will air on Tuesday, January 25th. This week’s episode, “Unidentified Flying Object” saw Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) begin go accept her potentially-alien origins as well as the idea that she has superpowers to go with that. This upcoming episode appears to be poised to dig deeper into her origins—and the conspiracy surrounding them as Naomi and her friends engage in dangerous behavior to seek answers.

The episode will also see Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seek out some help of his own. Photos for the episode introduce us to Stephanie March’s character, Akira. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

“LEARN TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets guidance from Dee (Alexander Wraith) as she learns to harness her powers, all while juggling her everyday life as a teenager finishing her college application. And as Naomi’s obsession with uncovering answers has her and her friends engaging in dangerous behavior, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and guest starring Stephanie March. Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama.”

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

