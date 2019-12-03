Crisis on Infinite Earths Teases More Secrets Are Coming

Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim, the showrunner for the forthcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, has shared a new main title image for “Crisis,” this time with the face of Oliver Queen in the final letter instead of just the Green Arrow arrowhead logo. The producer shared the new image less than a week before the start of “Crisis,” which will take place over five episodes and two months, and set up a new status quo for the post-Arrow Arrowverse. He also said that he is “still trying to make a few surprises happen,” which will likely set off a new round of guesses about what’s coming in The CW‘s biggest crossover yet.

After having previously said that there was some kind of issue with using series star Stephen Amell’s face in the “Crisis” titles, Guggenheim was vague when asked about it by a fan, saying that “Thanks to the creativity of a lot of very smart people, we’ve been able to do a few things that, even a month ago, seemed impossible.”

You can see the image below.

Less than a week to go. Dialing in visual effects, color-timing and sound mixes. Also still trying to make a few surprises happen. Some small. Some not so small. #CrisisOnInfinteEarths pic.twitter.com/Z6EZZuWAeZ — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) December 2, 2019

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.