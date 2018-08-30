New Flash Costume Revealed in Arrowverse ‘Suit Up’ Trailer

A new Arrowverse CW trailer gives us another quick look at Flash’s new duds.

The ‘Suit Up’ promo trailer features a look at Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, but our attention immediately goes toward the Flash, as we see him in his brand new costume.

Grant Gustin has teased a new suit for a bit now, and we’ll finally get to see it in action in the upcoming season. The new suit is less designed like a hoodie or jacket and appears more like a traditional superhero costume, with multiple textures embedded in the suit without losing the sleekness of it, which several past suits have a hard time with. The belt is now all gold and ditches the smaller Flash symbols on the side, going for one continuous bolt-like design. The chest area has some subtle lines, but is not as raised and pronounced as the last suit.

The suit originally came to light thanks to a leak, but the one who watermarked it wanted to make it clear that they were not the ones who actually leaked it.

“I was given the picture by an anonymous account that is now deleted,” the post reads. “I didn’t post it. I gave a description of which the leaker gave me. It was then leaked on 4chan and Reddit which then gave me the go to post it since it’s out there. Of course, my dumb— watermarked it which I regret because people are going to think that I leaked it. Hope people understand it wasn’t me that leaked it. It was leaked around 15-20 hours ago on Reddit/4Chan.”

Fans will have plenty to look forward to other than just a new suit, as star Gustin recently teased a moment in the season premiere that will have comic fans on their feet.

“In the first episode… I don’t want to tell you too much, but in the first episode, two things happen that I’ve wanted to happen for five years.” Gustin explained recently to ComicBook.com. “One of them is a huge action sequence that is out of the comics, and I remember thinking when I read that ‘We’ll never be able to do that. Which sucks, because that’s so cool.’ And we’re doing it, yeah. We’re doing it in the first episode. And I’m really excited about it, because I know our visual effects guys are going to kill it, and what we shot was awesome.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.