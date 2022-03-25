Funko Collector Con Exclusive Pop Figure Pre-Order Guide

Walmart’s first Collector Con event for 2022 is currently in its second and final day. Not surprisingly, Walmart has leaned heavily on Funko Pop figures for their lineup of 60+ exclusive releases, and we have a complete guide to those Pops right here.

Walmart’s Collector Con Funko Pop lineup covers Marvel, DC Comics, Jurassic World, The Godfather, Hamilton, Pop Rocks, and more. A breakdown of these releases can be found below along with pre-order links. The list will be updated as new Pop figures are launched, so stay tuned for new additions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that all of the new Collector Con releases will be available pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST March 24th and 25th with new reveals taking place at 3pm EST and 8pm EST. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our Collector Con master list. Details on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases can be found here. Some recent headlines include: