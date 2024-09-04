New Green Lantern Rumor Reveals Potential DC Actors If Josh Brolin Passes

Earlier this week the news broke that the Green Lantern TV series, titled just Lanterns, has apparently offered the role of Hal Jordan to Josh Brolin. Having already starred as Thanos in the MCU, Cable in Deadpool 2, Jonah Hex, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For's Dwight, Brolin is no stranger to comic book/superhero roles. Reports about the Lanterns TV show have teased that Hal Jordan will be a grizzled, veteran Green Lantern in the series, which is taking its cues from the likes of HBO's True Detective. Now another Green Lantern rumor has emerged revealing who could be offered the part if Brolin were to turn it down.

According to Jeff Sneider's TheInSneider newsletter, should Brolin turn down the part of Hal Jordan (and there's no reason to currently think that he will do that) there are two other actors that are being potentially targeted. Sneider reports that Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey is "next in line" for the role of Hal Jordan if Brolin passes, with none other than Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor next on the list. It remains to be seen when the casting for Lanterns will be confirmed by Warner Bros. and DC, but development on the series continues.

Fans may recall that Matthew McConaughey was previously under consideration for another comic book role, having been offered the part of Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. McConaughey DID finally play a Marvel role recently though, lending his voice to a cowboy variant of Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. Venturing into the realm of DC wouldn't be new ground for Ewan McGregor either, who previously played the role of Black Mask in the Birds of Prey movie.

Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country) has been confirmed to serve as the showrunner for Lanterns, which was developed alongside Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and Eisner-award winning comic scribe Tom King. Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Lucky for DC fans, the wait for a live-action Green Lantern in James Gunn's DCU won't depend on this TV series finally getting in front of cameras. In the upcoming Superman movie, out in July of 2025, Nathan Fillion will be debuting as Green Lantern Guy Gardner. It's unclear if Fillion will reprise his role in the Lanterns TV series.