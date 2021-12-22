Wicked Brings on Crazy Rich Asians Director Jon M. Chu

✖

Director Jon M. Chu knows about popular, and he will put this handiwork to practice on Broadway's biggest hit soon enough. On the heels of In the Heights, Chu has been tapped to bring Wicked to the big screen for fans to enjoy. A new report says the director has agreed to adapt Wicked for Universal as the studio pushes forward with the much-anticipated project.

According to Deadline, Chu will join Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz who are teaming up to pen Wicked's screenplay. The pair came together for the Broadway production years ago when they adapted Gregory Maguire's hit novel. Producer Marc Platt will oversee Wicked as his production company helps bring the Broadway show to life.

With Chu on board, fans are eager to see where Wicked goes from here. It was last fall that the adaptation lost its first director when Stephen Daldry pulled out of the project. The original director was unable to work with Wicked's production schedule given the pandemic, but his leave was fortuitous. Chu found himself available after exiting Disney's adaptation of Willow, and the stars aligned. Universal reportedly approached Chu with an offer, and the Crazy Rich Asians director latched on to the project.

If you're curious how this Broadway adaptation might go, Chu will give audiences a look at his musical portfolio soon enough. The director was tasked with bringing Lin Manuel-Miranda's In the Heights to film. The hit musical will make its film public this year both in theaters and on HBO Max thanks to a new hybrid distribution plan from Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie will give fans of Wicked an idea of how Chu handles stage-to-film adaptations, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for good things!

What do you think of this director announcement? Do you have faith in Chu's vision for the musical? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.