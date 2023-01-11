New McFarlane DC Multiverse Pre-Orders: Armored Batman, Superboy, The Signal, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is pushing out another batch of DC Multiverse figures that have been teased in recent months. There are five new figures in this wave, which includes Armored Batman from the Kingdom Come series, Gladiator Batman from the Dark Nights: Metal series, Superboy (Kon-El). The Signal (Duke Thomas), and The Flash (Jay Garrick).

A breakdown of the new releases can be found below. Pre-orders are currently live here on Amazon (product pages are not active at the time of writing, but you can still add to your cart) and are expected to arrive here at Entertainment Earth at some point today, January 11th – most likely after 12pm EST. Note that you can automatically add free US hipping on orders $39+ and save 10% on all in-stock orders by visiting through our ComicBook.com exclusive links. That said, dozens of in-stock McFarlane Toys figures are currently dirt cheap in Entertainment Earth's outlet deals – and that's before the automatic 10% discount.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7-inch Armored Batman (Kingdom Come) – $19.99: Includes articulated wings.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7-inch Kon-El Superboy – $19.99: No accessories.

McFarlane Toys\ DC Multiverse 7-inch The Signal (Duke Thomas) – $19.99: Includes 2 Kamas.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse 7-inch The Flash (Jay Garrick) – $19.99: Includes 4 attachable lightning effects and swappable hands.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse 7-inch Gladiator Batman (Dark Nights: Metal) – $19.99: Includes a battle axe accessory.

