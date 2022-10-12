New DC Multiverse Megafig Pre-Orders: Mongul and Frankenstein

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is adding to their DC Multiverse lineup today with new Megafig scale figures of Mongul and Frankenstein as they appear in the comics. Note that Frankenstein comes from the 2005 Seven Soldiers of Victory mini-series from Grant Morrison, so here's hoping that Shining Knight, Guardian, Bulleteer, Klarion, Mister Miracle, and Zatanna figures are not far off. A full breakdown of the new figures can be found below.

DC Multiverse Mongul Action Figure / $39.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22): "Conquer the cosmos with the ruler of Warworld! The DC Collector Megafig Wave 4 Mongul Superman: Villains Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. The large and menacing Mongul Megafig is in scale with the 7-inch figures in the DC Multiverse line (sold separately). Mongul comes with a display base. Also included is a collectable card with Mongul artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back.

Mongul is the brutal ruler of the planet-sized weapon of mass destruction called Warworld. Using Warworld to conquer planets across the cosmos, the tyrant enslaves the inhabitants and forces the strongest among them to serve in his horde army or suffer an uncertain fate in gladiator-style games for his amusement. Mongul's immense size, rock-like body, and rapid regeneration make him nearly invincible. And his super-strength, speed, and agility make him almost unstoppable!"

DC Multiverse Frankenstein Action Figure / $39.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22): "Fight the forces of evil with the reanimated creature! The DC Collector Megafig Wave 4 Frankenstein Seven Soldiers of Victory Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Featured in his look from Seven Soldiers of Victory comic book, the large and formidable Frankenstein Megafig is in scale with the 7-inch figures in the DC Multiverse line (sold separately). Frankenstein comes with a sword and a display base. Also included is a collectable card with Frankenstein artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back.

Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist, becomes obsessed with the spark of life and soon creates life of his very own. However, he's immediately disgusted by the monstrosity and abandons it. Shunned by Dr. Frankenstein and any other humans he meets, the creature decides to enact vengeance on his creator. Upon finding Victor, the creature demands the scientist make a partner for him, but Victor refuses and tries to destroy the monster. After a long pursuit and confrontation, the creature is assumed dead, but that could not be further from the truth. Now, centuries later, the creature has returned! Donning his creator's name, Frankenstein fights the forces of evil as an agent of S.H.A.D.E. (Super-Human Advanced Defense Executive)."

