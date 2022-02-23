New Naomi Promo Has a Surprising The Flash Easter Egg

The CW has released a preview for “Homecoming”, the sixth episode of Naomi‘s first season. As the title reveals, the episode is expected to see Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) and her friends deal with the trials and tribulations of Homecoming. It appears as if the title will also have a double meaning, referencing Naomi’s newfound alien origins and the number of intergalactic bounty hunters that are complicating that. The trailer also namedrops a surprising DC Comics organization — one with ties to another show on the network — when Zumbaddo (Cranston Johnson) tells a character not to go to STAR Labs. As DC fans know, the organization is best associated with being one of the central locations of The Flash, although it’s clear that Naomi’s version will be completely different, given the show’s standing in its own separate corner of the multiverse.

“It is a different universe,” Walfall told reporters in an interview late last year. “She can’t necessarily call on The Flash. She can’t necessarily call on Supergirl. I also think that that allows for her to grow more, and it allows for her to learn for herself. But in her universe, she has people like Dee, and Dee can teach her. He doesn’t have all the answers, but he can teach her more about her hero life. She’s navigating it throughout the series. I also think the show is different, because it’s a different narrative that’s told. It’s a different story that’s told. The show’s kind of lighter, but it’s also much darker, and much more personal. Sometimes if, let’s say everyone got powers — would it be such a positive thing or would we feel an immense amount of pressure?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Homecoming” below!

“RESPECT FOR TRADITION – It’s Homecoming in Port Oswego and Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her fellow students are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the town’s longstanding event, but the tension between Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) escalates when Anthony feels his hometown tradition is being disrespected by a military kid. Meanwhile, Naomi discovers a potential new source of information, but they may know more than she bargained for. A revelation from his encounter with the bounty hunter sends Dee (Alexander Wraith) looking for answers about someone from his past, while Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) has a run in with Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar). Also starring Mary-Charles Jones. Kent Faulcon directed the episode written by Stacy A. Littlejohn.”

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Homecoming” will air on March 1st.