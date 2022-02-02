Naomi Gets Extraterrestrial in New Midseason Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Shadow Ridge”, the fifth episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode will continue the story of the series after a multiple-week break, and will continue to investigate the origins of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) and her ties to “Earth-29”. This week’s episode, “Enigma”, began to drop more hints as to how Naomi got to Earth — particularly that her parents, Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) McDuffie, were hiding aspects of her extraterrestrial origins from her. At the same time, Naomi will have to deal with new antagonists, and possibly even a visit to a spaceship.

“It is a different universe,” Walfall explained to reporters during a previous press event. “She can’t necessarily call on The Flash. She can’t necessarily call on Supergirl. I also think that that allows for her to grow more, and it allows for her to learn for herself. But in her universe, she has people like Dee, and Dee can teach her. He doesn’t have all the answers, but he can teach her more about her hero life. She’s navigating it throughout the series. I also think the show is different, because it’s a different narrative that’s told. It’s a different story that’s told. The show’s kind of lighter, but it’s also much darker, and much more personal. Sometimes if, let’s say everyone got powers — would it be such a positive thing or would we feel an immense amount of pressure?”

Naomi follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

New episodes of Naomi air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The next episode will air on February 22nd.