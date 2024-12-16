Marketing for James Gunn’s Superman movie is officially getting up, up and away. Warner Bros. on Monday debuted the teaser poster for the first film in the relaunched DC Universe under Gunn and producer Peter Safran’s DC Studios, which welcomed press for a preview of the Superman trailer on Warner’s Burbank lot. While the first footage won’t be released to the public until Thursday, Dec. 19 (coinciding with Superman’s appearance in episode 4 of the Max series Creature Commandos), fans can get a glimpse of the DCU movie via the just-released poster below.

David Corenswet (Twisters) stars as the new Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu) as the villainous Lex Luthor. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell round out the supporting cast as Kal-El’s adoptive parents, Pa and Ma Kent, while Skyler Gisondo, Beck Bennett, Mikaela Hoover, Christopher McDonald, and Wendell Pierce play Clark Kent’s colleagues at The Daily Planet.

In addition to Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced (Alien: Romulus) as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Superman stars María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as Angela Spica/The Engineer of The Authority and Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. from Gunn’s Creature Commandos and the upcoming Peacemaker season 2.

First announced as Superman: Legacy, the reboot “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” per the synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

“It’s not an origin story,” Safran said of the Gunn written and directed entry in the new DCU canon. “With our stories, we want to take it away from good guy vs. bad guy,” Gunn added. “There are really good — almost saintly — people and Superman is among them. There are really terrible villains like Gorilla Grodd or the Joker. And then there’s everybody in between them, so there are all these shades of gray which allow us to tell complex stories.”

A greener, younger Kal-El typically features in retellings of Superman’s oft-told origins — John Byrne’s seminal 1986 origin story Superman: The Man of Steel, and more modern versions like 2004’s Superman: Birthright and 2009’s Superman: Secret Origin — but this is not Superman: Year One (yet another younger-skewing Superman origin tale).

Instead, Superman draws inspiration from writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely’s acclaimed 12-part series All-Star Superman. Morrison envisioned All-Star as a “timeless” take on the Super-mythos with such classic characters as Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Perry White of The Daily Planet, Ma and Pa Kent, Krypto the Superdog, the Fortress of Solitude, and Superman’s archnemesis Lex Luthor alongside the villain sun Solaris.

DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters July 11, 2025.