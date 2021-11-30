New Wonder Woman 80th Funko Pops: Flashpoint, Fall of Sinestro, and More

Funko and DC Comics have been releasing Pop figures that celebrate the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman all year long. The collection has covered a wide range of Wonder Woman’s comic book appearances / costume changes, and today the inspiration comes from the 2011 Flashpoint crossover from Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert and Sinestro Vol. 4: The Fall of Sinestro, by Cullen Bunn and Brad Walker, which debuted in 2016.

The common Funko Pops in the latest Wonder Woman 80th anniversary wave include the supremely evil Flashpoint version of the character in full armor and The Fall of Sinestro Wonder Woman in her Sinestro Corps / Yellow Lantern costume. Pre-orders for both of these Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the new Wonder Woman 80th anniversary Pop figures, Funko also released a Flashpoint Pocket Pop and Keychain, a Challenge of the Gods Pop Plush, and a classic ’50s Wonder Woman Pop Plush. Pre-orders for those releases are also available here at Entertainment Earth.

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: