Funko Wonder Woman 80th Black Lantern and Red Son Pop Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

This past January, a wave of Pop figures celebrating the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman launched as part of Funko Fair 2021. Now you can add these Black Lantern and Red Son Wonder Woman Pops to the collection. This goes double for the Black Lantern version, which really looks awesome.

If you're unfamiliar, the Superman: Red Son series and subsequent DC Universe animated film take place in an alternate reality where the spaceship bearing the last survivor of Krypton crash lands – not in rural Kansas, but in Stalinist Russia. The story asks the question - "what would happen if Superman was raised in the Soviet Union and became a Communist hero?"

The Black Lantern version of Wonder Woman comes from the pages of the 2010 Blackest Night: Wonder Woman limited series from Greg Rucka which saw Diana wield the Black Lantern Ring. "Black Lantern Maxwell Lord has risen and he seeks revenge and retribution for his murder at the hands of Diana. Look for unexpected changes to await Wonder Woman in the course of this series as she plays a major role in the War of Light against the Blackest Night."

Pre-orders for both of the new Wonder Woman Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for July. An exclusive version of the Black Lantern Wonder Woman Pop figure that glows in the dark can be ordered here on Amazon while it lasts.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest news in the world of Funko Pops right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.