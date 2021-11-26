Ellie and Carl From Disney’s Up are Together Forever In This Wedding Funko Pop 2-Pack

There have been many Funko Pops based on the beloved 2009 Disney / Pixar animated film Up, but few have been as adorable as this Carl and Ellie 2-pack. It features the couple on their wedding day, which kicked off a montage of a long and wonderful life together.

Of course, there were some sad moments in that montage as well, but Carl and Ellie will be together forever in this Funko Pop set. Pre-orders are live here at Pop In a Box (exclusive) for $29.99 with a release date set for January. If it sells out, you can grab it here on eBay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Disney / Pixar Up Ellie and Carl Wedding Funko Pop 2-Pack follows a wave of Pop figures based on the Dug Days shorts that appeared on Disney+ earlier this year. RIP Ed Asner. A synopsis for the original film reads:

“Carl Fredricksen, a retired balloon salesman, is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams. But unbeknownst to Carl, Russell, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who had never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time… Carl’s front porch. The world’s most unlikely duo reach new heights and meet fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, a rare 13-foot tall flightless bird. Stuck together in the wilds of the jungle, Carl realizes that sometimes life’s biggest adventures aren’t the ones you set out to have.”

