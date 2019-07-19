News Anchor Citing Superman as Favorite Marvel Character Goes Viral

Comic book characters have long been an integral component of pop culture, as various iconic characters have been brought to life in a number of mediums. From movies and TV shows, characters have become well-known to the general public, even if they weren’t familiar with the source material. It can be difficult to keep track of which companies published which characters, with recent years seeing even more characters debut from various publishers. During a recent news broadcast, one anchor noted the launch of San Diego Comic-Con, while specifying that her favorite Marvel Comics character was Superman, enraging the internet.

The WFAA anchor Cynthia Izaguirre not only claimed that Superman was her favorite Marvel Comics character, but she even quoted Spider-Man‘s famous “With great power comes great responsibility” quote, with her confident delivery implying that she was deliberately confusing the publishers. Despite the intentional faux pas, the internet erupted in outrage, likely giving Izaguirre the exact reaction she was seeking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see how the internet reacted to the goof, including Izaguirre’s adorable response!

Superhero Lessons

I’d like to submit a formal apology to #fandom and all #truebelievers..

My error is unforgivable and I will never do it again. Class started this morning. By the end of the weekend I hope to have a graduate degree in the difference between #Superman and #Spiderman !! pic.twitter.com/IEESRtHvL3 — Cynthia Izaguirre (@wfaaizzy) July 19, 2019

Friends

Hmmm

Crossover Event

Obviously Intentional

100% a joke by the writers for a laugh — Dedro 🔜🏠 (@DedroWasTaken) July 19, 2019

Outrageous

Fellow Kids

Violation

Disappointed Spider-Man

Shocked