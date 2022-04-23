Nicolas Cage Addresses Rumor He Bought a Batcave

✖

Nicolas Cage addressed that rumor that he purchased a batcave. Jimmy Kimmel welcomed the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star to his late-night show this week. There were many hijinks, but especially surrounding his wild life. Diane Kruger was on the show recently, and said her National Treasure co-star made the wild impulse buy. However, Cage says that he didn't actually purchase the cave, but visited one in North Dakota. The story the actor weaves on the subject covers the four main elements, the word spelunking, and a mention of Ghost Rider. So, it's kind of a journey to be honest. But, Cage absolutely welcomed the question and an opportunity to clear the air. With so many past projects and news stories surrounding the star, it's not often that he gets to address these popular rumors so publicly. Check out what he had to say down below.

"I like that you're asking me this questions, because I get to use one of my favorite words, spelunking," he said to applause. "I had an interest in exploring all the elements. You know? I got my certificate on the Great Barrier Reef. I explored the element of water. Air? I didn't really get as far as I wanted to. I wanted to be a hang glider. It didn't happen. Fire? I felt like Ghost Rider. I has explored the element of fire. For Earth, I thought, 'Yeah, I want to start spelunking. I want to start exploring caves.' I think we were in North Dakota in the black hills when we were shooting one of the treasure movies. I said, 'I hear there's a cave for sale. Let's go look at it!' And I did."

"It was beautiful, and this is good for 420 right? All these stalagmites. And it was all like milky quartz, like crystalline walls," Cage described. "I thought, you know at the time I was married, and I was like, 'I'd like to buy this and just go down in the bottom of the cave and get totally naked with my wife and drink my glory. In the bottom of a cave in the earth. Needless to say, I didn't buy the cave."

If that wasn't enough of Nic Cage for you, then you're going to love the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Here's a quick description: "Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage."

What's the wildest Nic Cage legend you've ever heard? Let us know down in the comments!