Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Delay Has Fans Wondering About Wonder Woman 3

The Star Wars universe got an unexpected update on Monday, when reports revealed that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, an upcoming film directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, has been delayed indefinitely. Reports indicated that the film, which was announced during Disney+ Day last year, was expected to begin filming in early 2022, with hopes of hitting its December 2023 release date. Apparently, Rogue Squadron has now been delayed due to Jenkins’ scheduling conflicts, although it’s unclear at this point exactly which project caused this delay. The Hollywood Reporter indicated that DC’s Wonder Woman 3, which was initially expected to be filmed and released after Rogue Squadron, could now “shift” given this delay.
Wonder Woman 3 was first announced late last year, shortly after the theatrical and HBO Max release of Wonder Woman 1984. Details surrounding the film have been incredibly slim, outside of the fact that Jenkins will be returning alongside stars Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter.
