Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Production Delayed Indefinitely

Disney and Lucasfilm announced in December of 2020 that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was headed to the galaxy far, far away with the film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that, while the initial plan was for the film to head into pre-production by the end of 2021 and to shoot in 2022, the film will no longer be able to move forward with this timeline. The outlet claims the reason for the delay is due to Jenkins’ other commitments, which include a third Wonder Woman film, yet Disney hasn’t revealed an official statement on the film that currently has a release date of December 22, 2023.

News of the film was revealed shortly before the release of Wonder Woman 1984, which suffered a number of release delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made during The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, which included an announcement video, in which Jenkins’ said she wanted to make the “greatest fighter pilot movie ever made.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time, fans were unaware of the status of the project, which Jenkins was developing with writer Matthew Robinson. Currently, we’re still unaware of the status of the project, with it being possible that her commitments to a third Wonder Woman took precedent over the Star Wars film and, given its potential status, would have required more of a commitment than Jenkins could offer.

Given the nature of production on such a spectacle, it would seem like an inevitability that Rogue Squadron wouldn’t be able to hit theaters on its current release date if it won’t be shooting until early 2023, as The Hollywood Reporter claims. However, there are two Star Wars films that Lucasfilm has already confirmed are moving forward, one which will be developed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and one that comes from Taika Waititi and Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

There have been very few updates about the status of either of those projects, yet this doesn’t mean that they haven’t made substantial headway, leaving the possibility open that either of those films could ultimately take Rogue Squadron‘s December 2023 release date. The studio also currently has secured two more Star Wars release dates in December of 2025 and December of 2027.

While various other filmmakers have come and go from Lucasfilm in recent years, it’s worth noting that these reports don’t comment on any disagreements between the studio and the filmmaker, merely that production timetables aren’t currently aligning. The studio and Jenkins are likely both still committed to the project, yet it might take more years to fully realize.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Are you disappointed with the news? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!