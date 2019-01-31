Patty Jenkins Says ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Looks Mind-Blowing

In a post-Snyder DCEU, the team at Warner Brothers Pictures has given their latest filmmakers the opportunity to expand on their respective films in an attempt to make them stand out. We’ve seen and masterfully-crafted underwater world in Aquaman and David Sandberg’s Shazam! looks like it’ll end up being a coming-of-age romp.

According to director Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be “mind-blowing.” Sitting down with Deadline at Sundance Film Festival helping promote I Am the Night, a limited series at TNT she’s directed and produced, Jenkins talked a little about the look and feel fans we’ll get for the follow-up to her previous Wonder Woman hit.

“It does have that fun pop,” Jenkins reflected. “She was so great in such a great era and we do get to capture that. The only thing I can tell you is that it went really well, we just finished shooting, and yeah, the actors are incredible. We did a ton of the stuff on wires and it looks mind-blowing.”

In the wake of grossing nearly $822 million worldwide, WB quickly pushed a follow-up to 2017’s Wonder Woman into production. While the first film was set in the time of World War I, Wonder Woman 1984 will find the titular character (Gal Gadot) in the mid-1980s, an era Jenkins loves.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Wonder Woman 1984 soars into theatres on June 5th, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, 2020.