Peacemaker Gets Two New Featurettes Ahead of HBO Max Premiere

January is here, and it’s bringing more than just a new year. There’s a lot of exciting content to look forward to in 2022, and one of the first highly-anticipated projects on the list is Peacemaker. The show debuts on HBO Max next week, and it’s already a hit with critics. In honor of the upcoming John Cena-led series, two new featurettes were released on YouTube by DC. One reveals “The Story So Far” and catches fans up on the events of The Suicide Squad and the other is a “Harcourt Teaser,” showing a closer look at the character played by Jennifer Holland.

“PEACEMAKER explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of [James] Gunn’s 2021 film ‘The Suicide Squad’- a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it,” DC writes on YouTube. You can watch the new videos below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” James Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena added. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

Peacemaker is set to debut on January 13th on HBO Max. The series will launch with three episodes that day and then drop an episode per week.