Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases Potential Weasel Appearance

2022 kicked off with Peacemaker, the DC and HBO Max series that followed John Cena’s character after the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The series featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) as well as an Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) cameo. While many members of Task Force X did not survive the events of The Suicide Squad, the movie’s end credits revealed that Weasel (Sean Gunn) actually made it out alive. Today, one fan told Gunn that they hope Weasel will show up in Peacemaker‘s second season, and the director gave an exciting reply.

“I can’t promise this. BUT… I don’t believe we’ve seen the last of Weasel,” Gunn teased. You can check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1514291587945320450?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, plays Weasel in The Suicide Squad and explained the following before the movie was released: “This is not a man in a weasel suit. This is a real weasel,” he shared. “He’s really a giant weasel in a little bit of a man’s body.”

“It was interesting because the work I’ve done as Rocket Raccoon is much different, it’s motion reference and it’s a different sort of process by which they put the character together,” Sean Gunn told The Movie Dweeb in a previous interview. “But for Weasel, I’m just doing the real mo-cap where I have on the balls and lights and colors and they were really capturing everything I did, which was awesome.”

“As the Weasel, I think I got a lot of love for the character, and I hope that audiences do too. I’m going to let you decide where Weasel falls on that [gross] spectrum,” Gunn added. “That’s all my brother, but yeah, no, this is not a man in a Weasel outfit. This is an anthropomorphic Weasel. You gotta see it, it’s not even like a hybrid. He’s pretty much just a huge weasel in a little bit of a man’s body.”

Sean Gunn also took to Instagram last year to joke that there will be a Weasel spin-off alongside Nathan Fillion’s T.D.K. AKA The Detachable Kid. “Thrilled to announce my new show ‘T.D.K & the Weasel’ with @nathanfillion coming soon to HBOMax!* *note: some information in this post may be untrue,” Gunn wrote. “My catchphrase is, ‘Let’s see you WEASEL your way out of this one.’ And I lean on the word Weasel really hard,” Fillion joked in the comments.

