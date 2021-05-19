Peacemaker Star John Cena Calls His Character a "F-cked Up Superhero"

✖

John Cena called his Peacemaker character a “F***** up superhero” in some comments at the WarnerMedia upfronts. The company is fresh off of that strange news of the Discovery merger and hyping people up about their slate. The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker’s HBO Max series have been circled on DC Comics fans' calendars for a while now. Cena thinks people who have been wanting more of his twisted hero are going to be pleased with what they get in James Gunn’s movie and show. The WWE Superstar said, “He loves peace so much he’ll kill for it. That one sentence, right there is so... F*****.” It’s hard to argue with that kind of logic. Peacemaker seems to be headed toward some darker tones, not unlike The Suicide Squad. Management made it clear to the director that all the characters in the movie are fair game to be killed. But, a lot of fans believe that Cena’s mercenary will be left standing. Only time will tell.

Gunn revealed how the early inspiration for Cena’s character came about. “I think that the actual inspiration for Peacemaker was the shitty 1970s Captain America TV shows that I loved when I was a child,” Gunn explained to Den of Geek. “And I think Peacemaker exemplifies a lot of things about society that are going on politically, and what people’s beliefs are about America and the world. So being able to tell those stories that are slightly more socially conscious in their essence, but also outlandish, he lends itself to that.”

When the Peacemaker series was made public, the filmmaker was beyond excited. “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," The press release read. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena chimed in. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

