James Gunn Shares Photo From Peacemaker Set

✖

Production on HBO Max's Peacemaker continues in and around Vancouver, and filmmaker James Gunn can't help but share behind-the-scenes snapshots of the action-packed The Suicide Squad spin-off. Tuesday afternoon, the helmer shared a picture of an on-set monitor featuring John Cena's eponymous character. Naturally, much of the monitor is obscured so as to avoid spoilers, so you only get a glimpse of how the series will end up looking.

"Live from the set of #Peacemaker," Gunn tweeted to his followers.

Gunn and Cena both worked on The Suicide Squad before WarnerMedia rushed a Peacemaker series into development for HBO Max. While waiting around on set, the director also took some time to answer questions from his fans. One eager Peacemaker fan asked if the series is taking place before or after The Suicide Squad, a question Gunn wasn't able to answer.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Throughout the entire development process The Suicide Squad, Gunn has teased loads of blood and gore. In fact, the film's earliest tagline was even warning fans of getting attached to any of the characters.

"The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character," Gunn told Den of Geek of the copious amounts of character deaths. "I’m just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over."

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.