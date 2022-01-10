The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Clarifies Exact Release Time of Peacemaker Series on HBO Max

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker hits HBO Max this week. Gunn is now clarifying when, exactly, the episodes will debut. Gunn previously confirmed that Peacemaker would debut its first three episodes “One minute past midnight on January 13! (Wednesday night/Thursday morning)” (he even recommended a snack for viewing). But one minute past midnight for whom? He’s now returned to Twitter to add some clarity. “To be clear (because so many asked for clarification & I didn’t know until today) #Peacemaker premieres at 12:01am PST (Wed night/Thu morning) and 3:01 EST,” he tweeted. After the first three episodes debut this week, future episodes will presumably follow the same release pattern.

Peacemaker sees John Cena reprising his role as Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad. The show also stars The Suicide Squad’s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos, with Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when announcing the series. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

According to the official synopsis, “Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five of them, including the premiere. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are executive producers, and Cena is a co-executive producer. Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company produce Peacemaker alongside Warner Bros. Television.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Peacemaker premieres on January 13th.