James Gunn Reveals Bronze Peacemaker Statue That Will Make DC Collectors Jealous

Bringing awesome characters to the screen comes with some great perks. Not only is it creatively satisfying to tell stories to fans around the world, but it also gives you some sweet opportunities as a collector. Just ask James Gunn! The new creative force behind DC Studios brought John Cena’s Peacemaker to life in his acclaimed 2021 film The Suicide Squad, before spinning the character out into his own solo TV series on Max. Between those two projects, Cena’s take on the anti-hero has become one of the most popular characters in recent on-screen DC history, and that popularity has resulted in a phenomenal looking statue from the folks at Sideshow.

Gunn recently took to social media to share a look at a new Peacemaker statue that Sideshow sent to him, and it’s an absolutely beauty. The only problem, as Gunn notes in his post, is that the statue is one of only two like it in existence, meaning that none of us are going to be able to get our hands on one.

Credit: James Gunn

The statue depicts Cena’s Peacemaker riding Eagley into battle, tossing up a “rock on” sign with his free hand (reminiscent of the killer rock-and-roll soundtrack that Gunn put together in Peacemaker Season 1). Instead of being in full color, this Peacemaker statue is completely bronze, making it look even cooler — and more expensive.

Gunn notes in his post that the statue is one of only two produced by Sideshow, though he doesn’t say who has possession of the other. Perhaps it’s somewhere in the Sideshow offices. Then again, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn it was sent over to John Cena.

The second season of Peacemaker is on the way, and this time will be under the umbrella of DC Studios and the new DCU. While many of the recent live-action iterations of DC characters are being recast for a fresh start in this new franchise, the cast of Peacemaker is being carried over into this connected universe. Cena is reprising his role in the DCU, alongside Danielle Brooks (Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos). More leftovers from Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad could pop up in the DCU moving forward, but there’s no telling exactly who will be joining the franchise.

We also don’t know exactly when Peacemaker Season 2 is going to be released on Max. It is coming at some point in 2025, but fans shouldn’t expect it to arrive until the second half of the year. The show’s events follow what takes place in Gunn’s Superman film, which hits theaters on July 11, 2025. Given that timeline, Gunn has said that Peacemaker will debut sometime after Superman.