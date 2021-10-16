Peacemaker Trailer Reveals First Look at Judomaster

The first trailer for HBO Max’s Peacemaker debuted on Saturday, as just one part of the massive DC FanDome virtual convention. The trailer shed a bit of light on the upcoming John Cena-led television series, including the fact that it will be premiering in early January of 2022. In addition to showcasing Cena’s Christopher Smith / Peacemaker and returning The Suicide Squad characters Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Steve Agee (John Economos), the trailer showcased a few notable DC characters who will be crossing their path — including Judomaster (Nhut Le). The trailer offers a few looks at Judomaster fighting with Peacemaker, including one that you can check out below.

Initially created in 1964 in the pages of Special War Series #4 by Joe Gill and Frank McLaughlin, Judomaster was initially established as Hadley “Rip” Jagger, a World War II sergeant who practiced the art of judo. Hadley’s son, an openly gay man named Thomas “Tommy” Jagger, later took on the mantle and used it to serve as a member of Checkmate. A third incarnation of Judomaster was later introduced in Justice League Quarterly, but was disregarded in canon after the introduction of a fourth female Judomaster named Sonia Sato. Sonia served as a member of the Birds of Prey, the Justice Society of America, and the Japanese superhero team Big Monster Action.

The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker is expected to debut on Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.