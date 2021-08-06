Peacemaker: James Gunn Debunks Bane Cameo Rumors

✖

Now that The Suicide Squad has made its epic debut, fans are curious to see exactly what the future holds for its small number of surviving characters. We learned earlier this year that that will include a Peacemaker HBO Max series, which will see John Cena return to the role of the pacifist vigilante Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. There's already been speculation about which established DC Comics characters could share the screen with Peacemaker in his series — and apparently, series creator James Gunn is debunking a major one. On Tuesday, Gunn took to Twitter to address rumors that Bane will be appearing in the Peacemaker series, flat out calling them "incorrect." Gunn did say that he loves Bane and is "not opposed to Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring," indicating that there are no current plans to bring in the iconic Batman villain.

Sorry to say your second exclusive scoop is incorrect. I don't know what your first scoop was, but hopefully you're batting 500, which isn't bad. Also, I love Bane, & I'm not opposed to #Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring. https://t.co/Hvye6KIJ5d — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

Gunn further debunked the rumors in a subsequent tweet, confirming that Bane "does not show up at the end or anywhere and has zero lines" in the series.

That would, by my definition, mean he was technically in the show. He does not show up at the end or anywhere and has zero lines. https://t.co/Cs3YaG55R3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

While Peacemaker and Bane might not be closely tied to each other in the comics, it's easy to see how the rumors began, especially after Dave Bautista, who has worked with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has repeatedly expressed interest in playing the character. There's also Bane's comic-accurate ties to the Secret Six, a group adjacent to the Suicide Squad that fans have hoped to see realized in live-action. But, based off of Gunn's comments, it certainly seems like we're not getting a new live-action Bane just yet.

This also isn't the first time Gunn has had to debunk reports of a major DC character appearing in the series, with him having to do the same with regards to Oliver Queen/Green Arrow late last year.

We do know that The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

What do you think of Gunn's latest comments regarding the Peacemaker HBO Max series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Peacemaker is expected to debut in early 2022 on HBO Max.