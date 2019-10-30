Pennyworth Renewed for Season 2 at Epix

The origins of Batman were explored in Gotham, the quirky comic book drama that ran on Fox for five seasons. To follow that up, producers Danny Cannon and Bruno Heller opted to take the story back even further, digging into the famed butler Alfred Pennyworth, and what he was like in his younger, more violent years. That idea turned into Pennyworth, the gritty period thriller on Epix, that follows a much different Alfred than most Batman fans are used to. The show was a hit amongst critics upon its release this year, and it looks like the fans enjoyed it just as much. Epix has opted to order a second season of the series.

The news broke on Wednesday morning that Pennyworth had been renewed for Season 2, with production on the upcoming installment scheduled to kick off in January 2020, in the hopes that it will return to TV later in the year. Heller and Cannon will continue to produce for Warner Bros. TV.

“Pennyworth has been a big hit for us, embraced by critics and fans alike. It was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on Epix, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it,” Epix president Michael Wright said in a statement. “Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must watch series. We can’t wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season.”

Jack Bannon stars in Pennyworth as Alfred, a former SAS soldier who decides to upon up a private security firm using the expertise he acquired in his time at war. He soon links up with a shady American by the name of Thomas Wayne, played by Ben Aldridge, working together behind the scenes of an erupting civil war. The series also stars Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ian Puleston-Davies, Polly Walker, Paloma Faith, and Jason Flemyng.

