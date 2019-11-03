PETA Criticizes Jason Momoa for Feeding a Bear a Cookie Out of His Mouth

Jason Momoa is the actor best known for playing the titular role in DC’s Aquaman as well as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. Momoa has a big presence on social media, often posting fun content to Instagram. In an attempt to promote his new Apple TV+ series, See, the actor recently shared a video of a bear eating a cookie out of his mouth. However, the actor is now facing some flak from PETA for the post. The organization’s Twitter account, which boasts “breaking animal news, vegan recipes, rescues, and more from the largest animal rights organization in the world,” wrote about the video and why they take issue with it. First, here’s Momoa’s post:

“The things we do for our ART. SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+. The bear needs to know your scent. So here’s my cookie kisses big guy. Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss,” he wrote.

Here’s PETA’s response:

BREAKING: In a sad stunt, a captive bear ate a cookie out of actor Jason Momoa’s mouth. Bears used for entertainment are often torn from their mothers as infants, beat, & forced to perform. Please, Jason, don’t promote wild animal exploitation in the future. https://t.co/byY79PrKwR — PETA (@peta) November 2, 2019

The bear was apparently provided by notorious exhibitor Steve Martin’s Working Wildlife, which has been cited numerous times by the USDA for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act for failing to provide adequate vet care, locking up primates up to 18 hours a day, & more. — PETA (@peta) November 2, 2019

Momoa knows how lifelike CGI, animatronics, & other cutting-edge technologies are, but subjecting a bear to the bright lights & bustle of a production set is stressful & totally outdated. PETA urges the actor to consider compassion & refuse work with wild animals going forward. — PETA (@peta) November 2, 2019

Momoa is expected to reprise his role as Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel, which should be released in 2022. He’s also going to be a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Momoa will be acting alongside big names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

See is now streaming on Apple TV+.