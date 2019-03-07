Plane Carrying Jason Momoa Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Suspected Engine Fire

After his engine caught fire, Aquaman star Jason Momoa was forced to make an emergency landing in the private jet he was riding, Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to the story, the plane was brought down without incident after Momoa’s pilot suspected an engine fire and touched down, forcing Momoa to make alternative transportation plans.

“We got ourselves a slight delay. Half-hour out, Palm Springs, and the plane wanted to start a fire,” the actor reportedly said in a video. “So, yeah, good old fire department, gotta love ’em. Looks like we’re driving.”

Momoa shared the incident on his Instagram story, bringing fans up-to-the-minute news from the tarmac, thanking the Palm Springs Air Rescue Fire Fighters for their support. The ARFF also posted photos with Momoa to Instagram, although their caption seemed to indicate that they had determined the fire to be a false alarm.

You can see their photo below.

Apparently, the incident did not inspire Momoa to simply dive out the exit door of the plane with a quip upon landing, much to the chagrin of every smartass Aquaman fan on the internet.

Momoa’s Aquaman turned out to be a much bigger success at the box office than anyone could have predicted, earning more than $1 billion globally and becoming the highest-grossing DC movie adaptation ever.

The film was released to streaming video on demand services this week and will be available later this month on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra UHD home releases.

