Justice League's Ray Fisher Says "It'll Be a Bummer" If Cyborg Doesn't Cameo in The Flash

As it stands now, Ray Fisher's Cyborg isn't expected to be in DC Films' The Flash movie starting production in a matter of weeks. According to Fisher himself, it'll "be a bummer" if he and the studio can't iron out their differences and include Cyborg alongside Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster in the feature.

Speaking with Empire, Fisher said he and filmmaker Andy Muschietti were on the same page on how to treat Cyborg in the movie. As far we know, that still wasn't enough to convince studio executives otherwise.

“Andy seems to have his head on straight and understood these characters by making it about the relationship more than just a display of superpowers,” Fisher told the magazine. “We were on the same page about that, and it’ll be a bummer if there is no way to resolve the issue.”

Shortly after Fisher got WarnerMedia to launch an investigation into the actions of various studio executives and filmmakers on the set of Justice League, word surfaced the actor would no longer appear in The Flash due to a script rewrite. Fisher's full statement on the situation can be read in its entirety below.

“I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash,” Fisher began. “I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising. Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo—and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”

“On December 30th 2020, I made it clear that I cannot—with a clear conscience—participate in any production associated with the current President of DC Films, Walter Hamada,” he continued. “The reasoning behind that declaration was twofold: 1) Walter’s purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president, Geoff Johns. 2) Walter’s attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Picture’ September 4th statement to The Wrap.”

“Bear in mind, Walter Hamada interfering with the Justice League investigation is a completely separate issue than the investigation itself,” Fisher's statement concluded. “And while Walter’s behavior was not a point of focus for the investigation of the Justice League reshoots, his dangerous and enabling actions during the investigation process must be called to account.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.