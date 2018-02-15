‘Rebirth’ Superman Creators Bid Farewell to the Man of Steel in May One-Shots

Action Comics writer Dan Jurgens and Superman writers Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason will have one final hurrah with the Man of Steel in May, when a pair of one-shots represent their swan songs with the character.

The veteran creators launched best-selling and critically-acclaimed runs on the Superman titles almost two years ago, bringing stability to a character who had been plagued by inconsistent sales and fan antipathy for years.

With Brian Michael Bendis taking over both titles and relaunching Superman with a new #1, it appeared that April’s Action Comics #1000 would be the final stories for Jurgens and the Tomasi/Gleason tag-team. Earlier this week, though, DC announced Action Comics Special #1 and Superman Special #1.

“The creative talent of Action Comics writer Dan Jurgens and the Superman team of Patrick Gleason and Peter J. Tomasi have brought legions of Superman fans story after story filled with action, humor, emotion and candor–traits that have continued to present Superman as an enduring symbol of hope, optimism, truth and justice,” DC said in the statement announcing the releases. “This May, the conclusions to their epic runs serve as the centerpieces of two special one-shot issues.”

Each of the two specials will tie into stories that have been running through the respective books almost since the beginning: Jurgens, whose Action Comics run was sold as an uneasy team-up of the pre-Flashpoint Superman and the self-appointed “Superman” Lex Luthor, will handle “The Last Will and Testament of Lex Luthor,” while Tomasi and Gleason’s story will directly follow up on one of their earliest storylines.

You can see the official solicitation text below, and the covers in the attached image gallery.

On sale May 2, the 48-page ACTION COMICS SPECIAL #1 features “The Last Will and Testament of Lex Luthor,” written by Jurgens with art by Will Conrad. Beginning with the events of REBIRTH, Superman’s greatest enemy became his most unexpected ally. Is Lex finally on the heroic path, or is he still hiding his true colors? When he finds himself in an adventure where Superman could be destroyed, what will he do? Save the Man of Steel, or witness his demise at the hands of an unimaginable enemy? This oversize special also includes stories from Max Landis and Francis Manapul (TRINITY, JUSTICE LEAGUE: NO JUSTICE) originally slated to appear in the DC UNIVERSE HOLIDAY SPECIAL 2017 #1, and Mark Russell (THE FLINTSTONES, EXIT STAGE LEFT: THE SNAGGLEPUSS CHRONICLES) with artist Jill Thompson (WONDER WOMAN: THE TRUE AMAZON).

Available May 16, SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1 features Tomasi and Gleason’s “The Promise,” concluding a story from REBIRTH that began in issue #8, 2016’s “Escape from Dinosaur Island.” Before Superman’s world goes through some drastic changes, he has unfinished business to attend to on Dinosaur Island. Superman and the Losers’ Captain Storm take one final trip together into the abyss of tomorrow, which brings the military man out of time into the world of today. This 48-page extra-size special also features bonus stories by Mark Russell with art by Bryan Hitch and Ian Flynn with art by Kaare Andrews.