Red Hood Battles Pennywise the Clown In New Fan Movie

Popular YouTube Channel Robot Underdog has put together a genre mash-up that fans of DC Comics and Stephen King (and not just the couple of DC Comics to actually feature Stephen King work) can appreciate, pitting Jason Todd against Pennywise.

A slickly-produced fan film in the vein of what Bat in the Sun does, Red Hood IT pits Batman’s most brutal sidekick against an evil, sewer-dwelling clown.

After all, Jason does have a bad history with clowns.

The film was called to our attention by The Dog and Pony Show, who created the score and are also responsible for music on popular online productions like Kevin Smith’s Fat Man on Batman.

“The film started in the hands of two incredible indie film makers right here in Vegas, Hisonni Johnson and Alberto Triana,” The Dog and Pony Show’s James von Boldt told us. “No stranger to fan films, Hisonni has won awards for his work on Grayson: Earth One garnering 205,329 views on YouTube. This project also features Danny Shepherd and Noel Schefflin of the popular YouTube channel Ismahawk. They are reprising the roles of Nightwing and Red Hood originally played in Ismahawk’s Nightwing The Series, which received over 1,000,000 views on YouTube.

In spite of mashing up two of Warner Bros.’ most popular recent properties, Red Hood IT self-identifies as “a non-profit fan film” which is “made by fans, & is not affiliated with or endorsed by the official license holders.”

That said, it’s definitely a take on the movie version of Pennywise, right down to the hair and makeup reminiscent of Andrés Muschietti’s blockbuster film adaptation. The red balloons are everywhere, too, and if there is one shortcoming here it is that the two principals rarely appear on the screen at the same time, lending a kind of wink-and-a-nod reality.

For his part, Red Hood looks a lot like you might expect him to look in the DC Extended Universe, with battle scars on his clothing and mask. It is no doubt a look inspired in part by some of his video game appearances.

