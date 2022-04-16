Red Hood Gets His Very Own Robin in Batman: White Knight Spinoff

The DC Multiverse is expanding with a spinoff of Sean Murphy’s Batman: White Knight Universe, as Red Hood gets the spotlight with his very own Robin sidekick. Sean Murphy teams up with writer Clay McCormack (Bloody Her), artist Simone Di Meo (Future State: Harley Quinn), and colorist Dave Stewart (Batman) for Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood, a miniseries debuting in July. The solicit for the first issue teases the introduction of a young girl named Gan who needs Red Hood’s help in ridding her neighborhood of a supercriminal. Gan is so desperate that she decides to become Robin and fight alongside Red Hood.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight sets the stage for the Red Hood spinoff as Jason Todd and Bruce Wayne have a reconciliation before Bruce breaks out of prison in an attempt to stop Derek Powers. Jason will be taking his own fight to Powers, and he’ll revisit his past a bit to find an ally he thinks can help turn the tide against Gotham’s greatest threat.

Covers for Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood gives an extended look at Gan’s Robin, who is wearing the familiar red colors of the Boy/Girl Wonder. Also, her weapon of choice appears to be a bow and arrow.

“People have been asking me for years about Jason Todd in the White Knight universe,” said Sean Murphy. “We are trying to reinvent Jason into the Beyond timeline, while also honoring what made him so compelling for readers in the first place. In Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood, there’s definitely a grudge between Jason and Grayson and Batman’s two oldest sons will have to find ways to put their differences behind them in order to save Bruce.”

“It’s a thrill for me to help shape the White Knight universe alongside two masters like Sean and Simone,” said Clay McCormack. “Jason’s road is very rough, no matter the universe, and we definitely put him through the ringer here. He’s a hot head with a Batman-sized chip on his shoulder, so giving him an apprentice who has a much sunnier outlook on Batman creates a frustrating contrast for Jason, and plenty of fun for the reader.”

“Working with Sean and Clay is really inspiring, and working with two professionals like them can only help to improve my work,” said Simone Di Meo. “Creating a new Robin is something really exciting to work on, the emotionality of making choices and the relationship with Jason. I can’t wait for fans to be able to see it.”

Let us know your thoughts on the new Robin in the comments! Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1 goes on sale July 26th. The solicitation and covers can be found below.

The world of Batman: White Knight continues to expand in this exciting new miniseries! With things heating up in Neo-Gotham, Jason Todd revisits his post-Robin past to find the one ally he believes will help him turn the tide in the battle against Derek Powers.

“Bruce Wayne is Batman.” Four words that saved Jason’s life and destroyed his future forever. Banished by his mentor and damaged by The Joker, the former Robin is left to become something different, something stronger, a relentless force for justice in the city…Red Hood! With nobody to answer to, he walks the dangerous line between hero and villain. That is until he meets Gan, a local girl from East Backport who needs his help to save her neighborhood from a super-criminal terrorizing its citizens. And she’s willing to fight alongside him, whatever it takes!

