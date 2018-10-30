‘Reign of the Supermen’ Trailer Gets a Live-Action Version

DC fans are anticipating the release of the animated movie Reign of the Supermen, but what if it were done in live-action?

That’s the premise of a new trailer from the Darth Blender team, who took the vocals and music from Reign of the Supermen and paired it with footage of several Superman live-action characterizations. That list includes Steel (1997), Smallville (2001), Man of Steel (2013), Batman vs. Superman (2016), and Supergirl (2015). Henry Cavill’s Superman gets the Cyborg Superman treatment, while Smallville’s Tom Welling seems to be Superboy. Shaq takes on the Steel role and Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman takes on the Eradicator part, and you can see them all in the trailer above.

Seeing all of this in live-action makes us wonder what a fully developed live-action Reign of the Supermen could look like, but in the meantime at least we have this to enjoy. You can check out the full credits below.

Darth Blender team:

Editor – Eduardo Calvet / Christiani Buffoni.

Screenplay – Eduardo Calvet.

Producer – Felipe Haurelhuk.

Subtitles & Social Media – Fabrício Carvalho & Cody Robinson.

Locution – Rubens Macedo.

The official description can be found below.

“When a hulking monster emerges from an underground resting place and begins a mindless rampage, the Justice League is quickly called in to stop the colossal force of nature. But it soon becomes apparent that only Superman can stand against the monstrosity that has been nicknamed Doomsday. Battling their way throughout America, the two fight to a standstill as they reach the heart of Metropolis. Going punch for punch, Superman finally ends the threat of Doomsday as he throws one last punch and collapses forever.”

The Reign of the Supermen all-star cast is led by Jerry O’Connell (Carter, Bravo’s Play by Play, Stand by Me), Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) and Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) as the voices of Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively. The potent trio is joined by the DC Universe Movies’ returning voices of the Justice League: Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Terra Nova) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Rent, Daredevil) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg, Nathan Fillion (Castle, The Rookie) as Green Lantern/Hal Jordan, Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable, Ugly Betty) as The Flash, and Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly, The Good Fight) as Martian Manhunter.

Reign of the Supermen will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack ($39.99 SRP) and Blu-ray Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP) as well as on Digital ($19.99 HD, $14.99 SD). The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition. The Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film.

Reign of the Supermen releases on January 29th.