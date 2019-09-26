The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Calls For “Release the Snyder Cut” Of Justice League

Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, is very in touch with fans of his content and pretty much everything else that’s going on at a Comic-Con type of event. Perfect example: his joking yell of “Release the Snyder Cut!” at the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead. In the video above, which started as a fun bit about The Walking Dead cast reacting to Disney and Sony’s divorce over Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kirkman offered up hope for the character’s future before voicing some quick support for those DC fans.

A portion of DC Comics fans are still hoping to see the original “Snyder cut” of the Justice League movie which original director Zack Snyder and some of his cast members have confirmed exists. What state it exists in or how complete the cut is remains unknown but some version of Zack Snyder’s original vision for the film is out in the world somewhere. Kirkman, possibly wanting to see it or just having a bit of fun, belted out, “And release the Snyder cut,” in line with the “Save Spider-Man” efforts. Essentially, both things are efforts which fans have little to no control over but sees studios withholding something many of those fans hope to see. Does Kirkman really care? Who knows.

As for Spider-Man, “I trust Tom Holland,” Kirkman says. “I think he’s an amazing Spider-Man. I think Sony and Marvel, just Sony, I don’t know, he’s still gonna be a great Spider-man. So I have high hopes for the future.”

In the mean time, fans looking for more of Kirkman’s work, they can find it in Season 10 of The Walking Dead which is right around the corner or further down the line of his ever-expanding resume. Kirkman has an animated Invincible series headed to Amazon along with a live-action take on Invincible expected for theaters. He also teamed up with Universal Studios for the upcoming Oblivion Song movie based on his comic book.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6 at 9pm ET on AMC.