Robert Pattinson in Early Stages of Buffing Up for Batman

This week has been huge for The Batman, the upcoming DC film from Matt Reeves, the director of Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes. News broke earlier in the week that Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road) has been cast as Catwoman and Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood) is the new Riddler. Currently, they are still looking to cast the Penguin. The movie is set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, and he’s been discussing the upcoming movie in various interviews. Recently, he was asked if he’s starting to buff up to play the hero.

Q: are you starting to buff up for Batman? Rob: “I’m early stages, very very early.” pic.twitter.com/hqXt1av852 — ibabysky (@Ibabysky) October 20, 2019

“Q: are you starting to buff up for Batman?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rob: ‘I’m early stages, very very early,’” @Ibabysky shared in a tweet.

“I didn’t when I was younger but now as I kind of gotten older I’m suddenly getting aware of aging,” Pattinson explained before joking that he’d need a hip replacement.

Pattinson was also recently interviewed by The New York Times, where he discussed what excites him about playing the character and why he’s afraid to talk about the movie.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character,” Pattinson explained.

“You just paused,” The Times pointed out.

“I just fear that when I say anything about Batman, people online are like, ‘What does this mean?’ And I don’t know! I used to be very good at censoring myself, but I’ve said so many ridiculous things over the years, so I’m always curious when I’m promoting these movies how many times I can mess up. It feels like with every movie that comes out, there’s always one quote from me where it’s like, ‘How? What kind of out-of-body experience produced that screaming nonsense?,’”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.