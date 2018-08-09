DC Fans React to Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Arrowverse Casting

Tuesday brought the big announcement that actress/model Ruby Rose will play the role of Batwoman in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Rose will debut as Kate Kane / Batwoman in the next Arrowverse crossover event in December, before stepping out into her own TV series. With Batwoman having become such a pivotal and important figure in DC Comics lore, fans are understandably having some pretty big reactions to this casting news.

Scroll below to get a sense of what fans are thinking and feeling about Ruby Rose joining the Arrowverse:

Life’s Worth Living

Ruby Rose is Batwoman. What a time to be alive. — Tears of A Clown♒ (@AquariusReynard) August 7, 2018



Yesssssss honey, we LIVE for moments like this!

Love to Hate

@RubyRose congratulations on Batwoman — Ed Webster (@EdWebster11) August 7, 2018



batwoman sweetie i’m so sorry — lauren (@Igbtshaw) August 7, 2018



Well that escalated quickly. Clearly Rose wasn’t the version of Batwoman that every fan wanted …

View From the Middle

Wow. Batwoman casting has really split opinion. I couldn’t care less either way, so is nice to see it play out without being invested in either side. — #Broken matt rutland (@geekparagon) August 7, 2018



Some men just want to watch the flame-wars burn …

Insta-Crush

I am going to stan Batwoman like I have never stanned anything before. — Unamused Bouche??? (@AbsolutBex) August 7, 2018



A lot of fans now have official reason to crush on Kate Kane / Batwoman harder than they ever have before.

Animemated

Ruby Rose being cast as lesbian Batwoman is having me full of heart eyes bitch??? #rubyrose #batwoman #cw #myheartismelting pic.twitter.com/JI5yzGr0D0 — Hi my name is (@hoephilic) August 7, 2018



Ruby Rose has a lot of fans in the anime community (she’s pretty much a living anime character, after all) and they are definitely feeling this casting!

It’s Not The Oscars

People are actually complaining that Ruby Rose is not a good enough actor to play Batwoman… on The CW? — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) August 7, 2018



To all the people complaining that this is a bad choice because of Ruby’s level of acting: how long have you actually been watching the Arrowverse shows???

LGBTQ Represent!

(also no lindsey wouldn’t be a better batwoman. batwoman is a lesbian and should be portrayed by one) — lisa 81 (@softchelsey) August 7, 2018



So here the thing, I love Ruby Rose. She’s great. I think the casting as Batwoman is pretty much perfection. But yall have got to stop this “TVs first openly LGBT superhero” shit. That ain’t the truth and you know it even as you’re writing these headlines pic.twitter.com/5oTUFLzS4Q — Ashley Scott Wilson (@WrecklessLove) August 7, 2018



For members of the LGBTQ community this casting of one of their biggest superhero icons, with one of their biggest celebrities, is definitely a warm feeling of inclusion. Let’s just be careful when throwing around terms …

Forget the Haters

As we continue to navigate the often toxic waters of geek culture, Ruby Rose will need her fanbase to help balance out the haters already coming her way.

Better Than Arrow

I’ll be here for #batwoman of the series has good writers like #blacklightning has. If it’s going to be like Arrow or LOT then..it’s already doomed. — Jenny (@JennyxRose) August 7, 2018



Some fans just want a good show — as in, not like Arrow or The Flash.

What the People REALLY Want

Oh yes. Yes please. Whether you’re a man or a woman, there’s a good chance you want to see this happen!

How do you feel about Ruby Rose as Batwoman? Let us know in the comments!

Catch Batwoman’s debut when the Arrowverse shows (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning) return on The CW this fall.