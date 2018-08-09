DC

DC Fans React to Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Arrowverse Casting

Tuesday brought the big announcement that actress/model Ruby Rose will play the role of Batwoman […]

By

Tuesday brought the big announcement that actress/model Ruby Rose will play the role of Batwoman in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Rose will debut as Kate Kane / Batwoman in the next Arrowverse crossover event in December, before stepping out into her own TV series. With Batwoman having become such a pivotal and important figure in DC Comics lore, fans are understandably having some pretty big reactions to this casting news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll below to get a sense of what fans are thinking and feeling about Ruby Rose joining the Arrowverse:

Life’s Worth Living

Yesssssss honey, we LIVE for moments like this!

Love to Hate

Well that escalated quickly. Clearly Rose wasn’t the version of Batwoman that every fan wanted …

View From the Middle

Some men just want to watch the flame-wars burn … 

Insta-Crush

A lot of fans now have official reason to crush on Kate Kane / Batwoman harder than they ever have before. 

Animemated

Ruby Rose has a lot of fans in the anime community (she’s pretty much a living anime character, after all) and they are definitely feeling this casting!

It’s Not The Oscars

To all the people complaining that this is a bad choice because of Ruby’s level of acting: how long have you actually been watching the Arrowverse shows??? 

LGBTQ Represent!

For members of the LGBTQ community this casting of one of their biggest superhero icons, with one of their biggest celebrities, is definitely a warm feeling of inclusion. Let’s just be careful when throwing around terms …

Forget the Haters

As we continue to navigate the often toxic waters of geek culture, Ruby Rose will need her fanbase to help balance out the haters already coming her way. 

Better Than Arrow

Some fans just want a good show — as in, not like Arrow or The Flash

What the People REALLY Want

Oh yes. Yes please. Whether you’re a man or a woman, there’s a good chance you want to see this happen! 

*****

How do you feel about Ruby Rose as Batwoman? Let us know in the comments! 

Catch Batwoman’s debut when the Arrowverse shows (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning) return on The CW this fall. 

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts