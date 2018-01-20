Rumored New DC Comics Movie Slate Revealed

Revenge of the Fans’ Revenge Report has revealed a supposed updated slate for Warner Bros.‘ DC Extended Universe.

Author Mario-Francisco Robles claims Warner Bros.’ “real” slate is Aquaman, Shazam!, Wonder Woman 2, Flashpoint, and The Batman, but “not necessarily in that order.”

The site further asserts the Untitled Superman Sequel and Nightwing will “soon become official.”

According to the site, Warner Bros. isn’t developing supposedly in-the-works projects Suicide Squad 2, Batgirl, Lobo, Cyborg, Deadshot, Deathstroke, Black Adam, Booster Gold, Gotham City Sirens, Birds of Prey, Todd Philips’ Joker movie and the Joker/Harley movie.

This list differs slightly from the slate officially released by Warner Bros. at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience just last month, which pointed to Wonder Woman 2, Aquaman, Flashpoint, Justice League Dark, Suicide Squad 2, Batgirl, Shazam, Green Lantern Corps and The Batman as part of its future lineup.

Robles claims Warner Bros. intended to make “large” announcements about their upcoming slate in January, which would have included a release date for the long-gestating Man of Steel sequel — but according to Robles, Justice League‘s critical mauling and its subsequent poor box office cooled Warner Bros.’ announcement plans.

But nonetheless, he says, an official announcement naming both a release date and a director will come “pretty soon.”

Suicide Squad stars Joel Kinnaman, Jay Hernandez, and Jai Courtney shared a photo on Thursday, with Kinnaman saying their personal trainer was whipping the actors back into shape — presumably for the Suicide Squad sequel, which moved forward in September with writer-director Gavin O’Connor.

David Ayer went on the record in December saying Gotham City Sirens is still in development. The Suicide Squad spinoff will team Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn with Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

Nightwing director Chris McKay told fans to expect more “concrete” information on the Batman spinoff “around February,” and the studio most recently tapped John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct Flashpoint.

Robles also contended earlier this week Warner Bros. is “officially over” Batman star Ben Affleck, who is on the chopping block to be replaced by Jake Gyllenhaal in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman.