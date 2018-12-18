Scooby Doo’s Shaggy Is Going to Be a Father

The Scooby-Doo franchise has gone to some pretty unique territory over the decades, but the newest plot twist is making fans say “Yoinks!”

Spoilers for Scooby Apocalypse #32 below!

The most recent issue of the post-apocalyptic comic essentially opened on a surprising note, with Shaggy running through a group of survivors, sharing with excitement that he’s going to be a father.

Shaggy has got some BIG news. You’re going to be an uncle Scooby-Doo! What did you think of SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #32? pic.twitter.com/RmDfYBSQ0b — DC (@DCComics) December 17, 2018

But Shaggy’s celebration is soon interrupted by Velma, who not only reveals that she’s the mother of Shaggy’s baby, but that she’s a little apprehensive about raising a child in their desolate world.

Granted, the issue goes on to largely revolve around the team rescuing Daphne from a zombified Fred, but the topic of Velma’s pregnancy does come up here and there. As the group tries to flee, Daphne remarks just how surprised she is that Velma is having Shaggy’s baby, in a way that will surely make Daphne/Velma shippers delighted.

Sure, the fact that Shaggy and Velma are having a baby is probably a little surprising to some, even in a series that hasn’t shied away from evolving its characters in weird ways. And even as the pair have a bit of established subtext across the different eras of Scooby-Doo lore, the idea of them having a child feels a little endearing, considering the unique way that the group initially came together.

“They’re all coming from different places and these events force them together.” co-writer J.M. Demattis told ComicBook.com when the series was first launched. “They’re not four old pals that are driving around in their van and stumble upon this. It’s the circumstances of the first issue that bring them together and set them off as a team. Not that they feel they’re a team; they’re just trying to survive.”

Scooby Apocalypse #32 is available in stores now.