Shazam! 2 Opens 4 Months After The Rock’s Black Adam Movie

The upcoming slate of live-action DC movies got significantly more interesting on Thursday, as it was announced that Warner Bros. would be releasing Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022. The fact that we’re getting a sequel to Shazam! isn’t exactly surprising, given the love that the film received from critics and fans. However, the release date itself is something to think about. It introduces an exciting, yet puzzling period of time for the characters of the franchise. Shazam 2 is now set to hit theaters just a few months after Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson has been working for years to get a Black Adam solo movie off the ground and it’s finally on the horizon. It was revealed earlier this year that Black Adam was actually happening and would be released in theaters on December 22, 2021. That changes pretty much everything about the possibilities for the second Shazam movie.

Black Adam initially wasn’t supposed to be in Shazam 2, but this would indicate otherwise. His story ties directly to Billy Batson’s superheroic origin, so much so that he was even teased in the first movie. Why wouldn’t he appear in the second Shazam, especially when the two movies are coming out so close together.

Think about the release of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. They were just a few months apart for a reason. Captain Marvel focused on a character that had a big part to play in the story of the Avengers, but still had to be introduced. So an entire movie was spent learning about Carol Danvers before the post-credits scene saw her meet the other characters for the first time. Black Adam can serve the exact same purpose for the story of Shazam.

DC has now set up the chance to the Shazam franchise to really expand and grow, connecting itself to the rich history of the mantle that was teased in the first movie.

Black Adam arrives in theaters on December 22, 2021, while Shazam! 2 will be released on April 1, 2022.