Zachary Levi’s Shazam and The Rock’s Black Adam Get Reimagined as Their Disney Characters

Earlier this year, fan-favorite actor Zachary Levi became a full-fledged movie star with his titular role in DC’s Shazam! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has been one of Hollywood’s top A-listers for some time now, is set to appear opposite Levi in a future film, as Shazam’s rival, Black Adam. Fans can’t wait to see the duo square off in a future DC film, but it will actually be the second time they’ve taken part in the same franchise.

Both actors have voiced major characters in Disney animated films, Levi as Flynn Rider in Tangled, and The Rock as Maui in Moana. Each of the performers left their mark on Disney before taking on a role for DC, and popular fan artist Bosslogic thought it might be even better if the two universes just collided.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Wednesday morning, Bosslogic shared an image on his Instagram mashing up Shazam with Flynn and Black Adam with Maui. Honestly? It works way better than you’d expect it to. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Disney’s #shazam 😁 #whatif @zacharylevi x @therock A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jun 12, 2019 at 6:32am PDT

The size difference of the characters in the photo, allowing Maui to be truly massive compared to Flynn, really sets him up to be the villain in the scenario. Sadly, there’s probably no way the two characters would be able to show up in a movie together.

We will get Shazam and Black Adam on-screen together at some point, though, and that’s reason to celebrate. First, before the two crossover, The Rock is preparing for a solo Black Adam film. It was revealed last week that Juame Collet-Serra, who recently directed The Rock and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise movie for Disney, would be stepping in to helm Black Adam.

“Juame and I have worked together for the last two years making Disney’s Jungle Cruise – and I’ve been very impressed with his passion, work ethic, style, vision, tone and quality,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “He’s hungry to break new ground with Black Adam and give the fans something very cool and special.”

There’s not yet a release date for Black Adam, nor a Shazam! sequel.