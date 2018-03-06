‘Shazam!’ Set Photo Reveals Front Of Costume

For the second time in two weeks, fans on or around the Toronto set of Shazam! have managed to snag a shot of star Zachary Levi in costume as the title hero.

This time around, a head-lon view gives a more detailed look at the front of the costume, confirming suspicions that the superhero costume will be reminiscent of the one used in Geoff Johns and Gary Frank’s Shazam! backup feature in Justice League from a few years back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recent photos also suggest the film will take place around the holidays, with a lot of Christmas decorations prominent on the sets. This would also match the comic book storyline, which occurs during winter.

As previously speculated, based on this image it appears as though the Shazam costume is more like tights than almost anything fans have seen in recent years, with comic book movies trending more toward sculpted rubber and faux leather.

With the enhanced musculature, the suit feels reminiscent of John Wesley Shipp’s 1990 costume for The Flash, or even just Chris Evans’s Captain America suit from The Avengers.

You can check out the Reddit post below.

Director David F. Sandberg’s film will be the first DC Film project after this December’s Aquaman hits theaters, but it will mark another busy year for Warner Bros. superhero universe.

After Shazam! debuts in theaters, Wonder Woman II will premiere later in November. There’s also rumors of the Suicide Squad sequel potential premiering in 2019, though that has yet to be confirmed through official channels.

For now, fans can expect Shazam! to premiere in theaters on April 5, 2019.