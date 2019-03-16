‘Shazam!’ Director Confirms Best Parts Weren’t Shown in Trailers

The first reactions for Shazam! has fans excited for the future of DC Comics’ cinematic universe. And while the initial responses from critics are positive, the trailers and TV spots are drumming up a lot of interest in the first DC superhero film of 2019. But if you’re worried about spoilers, fear not; there’s still a lot of surprises in store that have yet to be revealed.

According to director David F. Sandberg, he confirmed that the best scenes in the film — scenes that audiences responded to positively — were being held out from the trailers, indicating that fans should have a refreshing experience when the film hits theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best way to see a movie #Shazam https://t.co/uCEHkenT0A — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 15, 2019

Shazam! seems like the ultimate wish fulfillment for young fans of superhero movies, as it will show the teen Billy Batson transform into a magic-imbued champion. The film’s star Zachary Levi compared the character to Spider-Man, who expresses excitement and joy in his responsibilities as a superhero.

“I’ve been a comic fan since I was a little kid but I don’t know it nearly as well as probably everybody sitting in these chairs,” Levi shared with ComicBook.com during a Shazam! set visit. “There are two characters that I can think of in all of comics, including DC and Marvel. And it’s Billy Batts and then Peter Parker. Those two, to me at least, you get to go on this journey of, instead of it being, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again?’ and then whatever that is, it’s like, ‘I get to save the world again?!’”

The movie will take place after the events of Justice League and Aquaman. Instead of shying away from Zack Snyder’s darker take on the DC Universe, the new film will embrace those connections.

“Well this movie’s mostly just about introducing Billy Batson and Shazam and who he is, how he came to be,” Sandberg told Comicbook.com on the film’s set. “It takes place in this DC world where all these heroes exist, but in some ways it’s both sort of self contained while also being a part of something bigger, but, yeah. That’s a non-answer.”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.