Shazam! Director Makes Hilarious Improvement to Costume Ahead of Fury of the Gods Sequel

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods was one of the many movies delayed because of the pandemic, but despite its release date being far off, the film's director is still having some fun with the character. David F. Sandberg occasionally takes to social media with some funny posts and this week was no exception. In fact, the director shared an image of Shazam! star, Zachary Levi, that we will never be able to unsee.

"DC: Improve the suit? How? Me:," Sandberg tweeted with a ridiculous image of Levi. You can check it out below:

We wish Levi would have chimed in with a comment, because WOW.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now a summer 2023 film," Sandberg tweeted about the movie's delay earlier this month. He jokingly added, "WB was like 'can't you just use fake beards on the kids?' and I was like 'If Tom Cruise is going to space for real then we can wait for the kids to grow real beards! It’s an important plot point."

When it comes to the highly anticipated follow-up, Sandberg says you can expect some surprises when it comes to the movie's villains. In a Q&A at DC FanDome Day 2, the filmmaker wouldn't flat out reveal who Shazam would be coming to blows with.

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," Sandberg said. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia also confirmed the two movies, Fury of the Gods and Black Adam, exist in the same universe.

"We’re working closely with DC in terms of what the plan is for how everyone fits together," Garcia shared. "It’s still in the works, but obviously Shazam exists in the Black Adam universe. I can just say that we have very big ambitions for Black Adam and all of the characters that we’re introducing. How they’re going to connect with other characters is still all being laid out, but I think fans are going to be happy, ultimately, with the way we end up guiding it."

Included on the home media version of Shazam! was a deleted scene that teased the arrival of Black Adam, though the clip was removed from the theatrical release of the movie.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is now expected in theaters on June 2, 2023.